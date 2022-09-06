SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield and West Springfield crews were called to the North End Bridge Tuesday afternoon following a report of a jumper.
The West Springfield Fire Department launch a boat onto the Connecticut River to search the water. The Springfield Fire Department said one person was rescued from the river and was taken to a local hospital.
If you’re struggling with mental health, don’t be afraid to reach out to these resources.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988
- Samaritans Statewide Helpline: 1-877-870-4673