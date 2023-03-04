HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Hampshire and Maple Streets for a car accident on Friday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at approximately 8:30 p.m., crews were sent to a car accident on Hampshire and Maple Streets.

(Holyoke Fire Department)

The car was stabilized, and one person was sent to a local hospital for their injuries. The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.

