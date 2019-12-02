One person seriously hurt in crash, part of I-91 South in West Springfield closed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on I-91 southbound in West Springfield Monday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the left lane of I-91 South near mile-marker 10.6 in West Springfield is closed until further notice.

The one occupant in the vehicle was taken to Baystate Medical Center. State Police have called in the accident reconstruction team to assist with investigating the single-car crash.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you updates when we learn more.

