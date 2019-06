CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – One person was seriously injured after a car accident on the ramp from I-391 South to I-91 North in Chicopee Saturday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the Exit 1 ramp was closed for hours starting at 4:50 p.m. Saturday due to a one-car rollover accident.

Police said one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

