WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a motor vehicle accident in West Springfield overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.
This is a look at the aftermath of that crash, posted on social media by the West Springfield Fire Department.
You can see the intensity of impact, sheering off the front side of one of the cars. West Springfield Fire saying this happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Memorial Bridge.
One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.