WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a motor vehicle accident in West Springfield overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

This is a look at the aftermath of that crash, posted on social media by the West Springfield Fire Department.

Photo: West Springfield Fire Department

You can see the intensity of impact, sheering off the front side of one of the cars. West Springfield Fire saying this happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Memorial Bridge.

One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.