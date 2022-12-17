AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department was sent to a serious motor vehicle crash that involved two vehicles on Friday.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., the Agawam Police were sent to the area of North Street and Avalon Place for a two-car accident, according to the Agawam Police Department. The operator of a 1999 Toyota Camry was traveling east on North Street and collided with a 2015 Ford F350 that was traveling west in the Westbound Lane of North Street.

The operator of the Toyota Camry was sent to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger that was in the Camry was brought to a nearby hospital with serious bodily injuries. Both the operator and the passenger of the Ford F350 were sent to

a local hospital with minor injuries.

North Street was closed in both directions due to the accident from 9:00 p.m. until midnight. This crash is being investigated by the Agawam Police Department, and The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office is also assisting in this investigation.