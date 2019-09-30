One person shot overnight in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — State Police and Ludlow Police are looking into a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told 22News that they received several calls about gunfire in the area of Old West St. at around 12:07 AM. When officers got arrived to the area, they found a gunshot victim.

Lt. Valadas said officers provided first aid to the victim, who was then taken to Baystate Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not specified.

State Police assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and Ludlow Police are trying to find out what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.