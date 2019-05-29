One person taken to hospital after crash on Main St. in Indian Orchard

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Indian Orchard Tuesday night.

Springfield fire officials told 22News crews were called to 354 Main St. for an accident involving an SUV and a sedan around 9:20 p.m.

The driver of the sedan was extricated and taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No word on the condition of the SUV driver or how many people were in the vehicles when the accident occurred.

