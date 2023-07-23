AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a building fire in Agawam on Saturday.

According to the Agawam Fire Department, at approximately 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, there was a reported building fire at 969 Shoemaker Lane. When crews arrived, they found a fire in the basement that was extending to the first floor.

One person was taken to the emergency room for smoke inhalation. The fire is being investigated by the Agawam Fire Department, Agawam Police Department, and State Police troopers that were assigned to the Massachusetts State Fire Marshall’s Office.