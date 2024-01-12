WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Minor injuries were reported after four vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 20 in West Springfield Thursday night.

According to West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance, at around 7:21 p.m. officers were called to Route 20 (Westfield Street) and Ohio Ave for a four-car crash. LaFrance told 22News that a car driving eastbound stopped to turn left onto Ohio Ave and another car stopped behind it when a third car rear-ended the stopped cars.

The impact of the cars that were rear-ended sent them onto the westbound side striking another vehicle. One person was taken to the hospital with a wrist injury.

Route 20 was reduced to one travel lane as the vehicles were being towed and has since reopened.