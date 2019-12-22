One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Indian Orchard

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a single-car rollover crash in Indian Orchard early Sunday morning.

Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad Commander Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, just after 2:30 a.m., crews were called to the rollover crash in the area of 476 Oak Street. One person had to be extricated and taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Tetreault said the cause of the crash is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.