SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 9:00 a.m. crews were called to a rollover accident on 487 East Columbus Avenue that involved a Jeep and a van.

Tetreault said the driver of the Jeep was able to get out of the car without having to be extricated.

The driver was then taken to a hospital for unknown injuries.