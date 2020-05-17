One person taken to hospital after two-car crash on MassPike in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crash in Chicopee caused at least one person to go to the hospital and minor slowdowns on the MassPike early Sunday morning.

The crash involved two cars that are severely damaged. 22News crews saw fire responders using an emergency tool to get one person out of the car was then placed in an ambulance. The crash happened on the westbound side of the MassPike right before Exit 5.

Pioneer Valley Ambulance service, Chicopee fire and state police all assisted.

22News contacted state police for more information and are waiting to hear about the status of the drivers.

MAP: Turnpike in Chicopee

22News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.



