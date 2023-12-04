SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 616 Newbury Street for a motor vehicle accident.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the accident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. One person was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no word on the person’s current condition.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in 1953 by providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on X @WWLP22News, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.