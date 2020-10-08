One seriously burned in kitchen fire at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries in a fire at a Springfield residence early Thursday evening.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews are currently at 18 Edendale Street for the fire which started in the home’s kitchen. No road closures have been announced at this time.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

