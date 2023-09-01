CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One Strong Community Program cut the ribbon on its new location Friday at 74 View Street in Chicopee.

This program was established in 2022, promoting positive development for residents of the Massachusetts gateway cities like Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield.

The goal is to connect and inspire individuals of all back grounds. 22News was at the event to see first-hand how this new program will benefit the community.

“What I want to be able to teach them is how to make friends, how to actively and creatively play how to actively and creatively play and know the resources within their community,” said Charles Laboy of One Strong Community.