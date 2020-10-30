One taken to hospital after 3 motor vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital after three motor vehicles crashed on Boston Road in Springfield Friday afternoon.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to the three motor vehicle crash which occurred at 615 Boston Road just after 4 p.m. Extrication was needed.

The person taken to the hospital suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter shows a vehicle heavily damaged on the side, along with several firefighters in the area assisting.

