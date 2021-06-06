One taken to hospital after car crashes into tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after crashing their car into a tree on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by Drew Garret from the Springfield Fire Department at around 10:00 p.m. a car crashed into a tree in the area of 857 Sumner Springfield.

The driver inside the car had to be taken to the hospital but received only minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.

The Police and Fire Department are still investigating the crash and no other injuries have been reported.