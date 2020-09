SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was removed from a car and taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole on Boston Road Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, firefighters were called to 32 Boston Road around 7 a.m. to remove a person from the car.

Piemonte said the road is open and the person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.