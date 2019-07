HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Fire and Police Departments responded to a three-car accident at Race and Dwight Streets with a report of a roll-over Tuesday morning.

According to Captain Kevin Cavagnac of Holyoke Fire Department, the driver of the rolled-over car was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The occupants of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

The streets have been reopened to traffic.

Viewer photo via ReportIt@wwlp.com