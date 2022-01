SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department reported to a one vehicle car accident on 1322 Berkshire Avenue on Saturday.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with no serious life threatening injuries from the accident.

SFD “responded to 1322 Berkshire Ave.1 vehicle MVA. One occupant was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/94fIKqz9Mv — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 1, 2022

At this time there is no further information available. 22News will continue to update this story as information is released.