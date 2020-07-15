One veteran diagnosed with scabies at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 is now not the only disease of concern at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. 22News learned Wednesday that at least one veteran has been diagnosed with the infectious skin disease, scabies.

Scabies is a skin disease caused by a parasitic mite, and it tends to be more prevalent in older adults.

The most common symptoms are severe itchiness and a pimple-like rash.

According to Interim Administrator Val Liptak, one veteran resident was diagnosed with scabies on Friday, July 10th and that resident began treatment that day. She also said two employees are believed to have scabies and were sent home.

Family members have been notified about the scabies cases, but they want more answers.

“Do they know where it came from, how did it get in there, how did this happen? When COVID-19 hit there, they were trying to contain that too, so I’m just hoping that they are proactive,” said Betsy McKay Crupi, daughter of a veteran inside the Soldiers’ Home.

Betsy with her dad

Crupi said there are no signs that her father has scabies. He’s a 100 year old World War II veteran.

Liptak said their infection prevention team is being proactive to stop the further transmission of the disease. She also said two veteran residents with a rash are being treated for scabies, however their rash isn’t like the one seen in scabies cases.