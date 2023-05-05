WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield is gearing up for the International Air Show and open house next weekend.

The air show and open house will be a great opportunity for people who are interested in learning about military aircraft and seeing what they are capable of. The 2023 Westfield International Air Show is shaping up to be one that is not to be missed.

This year’s event will not only include opportunities to get close to some of the aircraft and speak to pilots but to see the capabilities of the F-35 fighter jets. It was recently announced that the United States Air Force selected Barnes to receive a total of 18 F-35 fighter jets and next weekend is your chance to see them in action.

“This is going to be our grand debut of the F-35 to the local area. The ACC demonstration pilot… she’s fantastic, she puts on a great show and it’s really going to demonstrate what this plane is capable of doing. And it really going to knock your socks off, it’s a great airplane,” said Col. David Halasi-Kun, Commander of the 104th Fighter Wing.

There is no cost for general admission to the show, but you must pay for parking passes, which start at $20 per vehicle. You are welcome to bring backpacks with food and water but no coolers are allowed. Ear protection and sunscreen are also recommended.