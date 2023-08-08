SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is without a home after a fire damaged a Springfield Gardens property located at 256 Union Street earlier Tuesday evening.

When 22News crews arrived around 6 p.m., they could see several fire trucks at the residential building, with several residents outside. Fire fighters were also seen using a ladder from the fire truck to get to the roof of the building.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire has been extinguished and there are no reported injuries. Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.