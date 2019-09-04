Watch Live
One woman injured after kitchen fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she suffered burns on her hands and legs due to a kitchen fire early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News around 1:45 a.m. firefighters were called to 44 Lawton Street for a kitchen fire in a first-floor apartment. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Tetrault said the 24-year-old woman who suffered the burns is the only person without a home at this time.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the fire started from unattended cooking.

