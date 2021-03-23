One year ago: All non-essential businesses asked to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was one year ago Tuesday when Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses Massachusetts shut down as a response to the worsening pandemic.

It was a day that the owner of Cooper’s Curtains and Gifts in Agawam will never forget. Owner Kate Gourde looks back on that uncertain time when the Governor’s mandate affected her livelihood.

“It was really a year ago, and it was physical. When we were shut down and not knowing what would happen,” said Gourde.

Kate Gourde was eventually allowed to reopen 85 days later. She was just one of many Springfield business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.