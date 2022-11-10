SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Thursday marked the one year anniversary since Springfield City Librarian Gayle Ball was struck and killed crossing State Street as she left work.

Ball’s husband, George Miller, wants to raise awareness for safety improvements in the area of State Street and also throughout Springfield.

“We’re here not only to remember Gayle one year later but also just to cast a light in whatever way we can on the dangers that still exist here and the need for lasting permanent safety improvements,” Miller said.

Shortly after her passing, the community created and maintained a memorial for Ball across the street from the library in front of Classical Condominiums, within a matter of yards of where she was struck. Her husband, family and friends held a vigil at the time of the accident at 6:15pm.

Ball’s husband told 22News he hopes that the city can create safer conditions for everyone in the city to protect them for the dangers that have been clearly and tragically demonstrated over the years.

Gayle and George got married in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 22News attended their wedding at the Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory.