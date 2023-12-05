HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC is set to host its much-anticipated 8th Annual Holyoke Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday.

This free event, which will be held at Kelly School, 216 West Street, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., is open to all Holyoke residents, promising a Winter Wonderland-themed dinner coupled with lively performances and engaging activities.

OneHolyoke aims to serve 500 meals to bring the community together in festive spirit. For the past seven years, OneHolyoke has successfully organized the Community Dinner, creating a tradition that unites hundreds of Holyoke residents. Attendees can opt for a dine-in experience or choose to take meals to go.

The evening’s entertainment includes live performances and activities like arts and crafts. A highlight of the event is the holiday tree contest, featuring 15 trees sponsored by local businesses and organizations, including Kelly School staff and students from Pre-K through 5th grade, custodial and office staff, and more. Attendees will receive a voting ticket to support their favorite tree, with the winning grade or team earning a well-deserved pizza party.

A collaborative effort has gone into organizing this community-driven event. A committee comprising residents and representatives from Holyoke Public Schools, Enlace de Familias, City of Holyoke staff, MassHire Holyoke, Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative, Nueva Esperanza, Blossom Flowers, Holyoke Medical Center, and City Sports Bar has worked alongside OneHolyoke.

The support of 42 sponsoring community organizations and businesses underscores the significance of this annual Community Dinner in fostering unity and holiday cheer in Holyoke.