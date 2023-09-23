HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC hosted its end of the year Citywide Trash Cleanup Saturday morning.

The trash cleanup day is for the entire city of Holyoke. The organization provided supplies and tools and many volunteers participated in the cleanup, picked up trash on their streets, yards or alleys.

Nayroby Rosa, Director, Community Engagement & Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC, told 22News it’s important to keep the streets clean.

“So when the community comes together and helps out it really demonstrates that we care about our community and that we are able to do the things that we need to do for it.”

The cleanup focused on the areas of Northbridge Street to McNally Field. But participants were also able to choose their own clean-up sites.