HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC will be hosting its 8th Annual Holyoke Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday.

According to a news release from OneHolyoke, this free Winter Wonderland-themed dinner will serve 500 meals to community residents. This dinner will also have live performances, a holiday tree contest sponsored by local businesses and organizations, arts and crafts, and other fun activities.

The annual dinner is supported by 42 sponsoring community organizations and businesses and OneHolyoke has been hosting this dinner for the past seven years.

The dinner will take place on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kelly School on West Street.

OneHolyoke CDC is the only certified Community Development Corporation based in Holyoke and has created over 160 new homes in the Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods, rehabilitated apartments, and provided thousands of home improvement grants to homeowners in the Neighborhood Improvement Program.