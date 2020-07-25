OneHolyoke CDC kicks off citywide #KeepItClean2K20 campaign

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A way to make the community more beautiful on a hot summer day.

“You know where I live there’s a lot of trash, so kids could play better you know for that motivation of the community,” said Sam Arroyo, who volunteered to clean the streets of Holyoke Saturday.

OneHolyoke and their volunteers gathered on Saturday to clean up some of the streets of the city as part of their summer campaign.

“The important thing is that as a community member that’s a part of my community, what part do I play here? You know, giving back,” Arroyo continued.

“Keep it Clean 2K20” is an initiative through September where the organization picks up trash off the streets of Holyoke. The most common item they find is mini plastic alcohol bottles which can’t be recycled in Massachusetts.

The nonprofit will be doing the cleanups every fourth Saturday of the month at 43 Canal Street in Holyoke and hopes to organize a city-wide clean up on September 26.

OneHolyoke was able to buy a lot of their supplies for Saturday’s clean up including trash grabbers and trash bags because they received a $2,000 community development block grant.

“When we got the grant it was just another reassurance that we were doing something good for our community and that the city is approving of it and that the city is supporting us in bringing this initiative to Holyoke streets,” Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, director of community engagement and community services at OneHolyoke, told 22News.

Holyoke residents can participate by cleaning up their own areas and posting a picture on social media with the hashtag #KeepItClean2K20.

If you’re interested in volunteering at a street clean up in the future, contact the OneHolyoke CDC.