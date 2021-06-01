OneHolyoke CDC provides COVID-19 vaccine education with community grant

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation announced that they received an additional round of funding from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Community Grants Program to provide education and resources about the COVID-19 vaccine.

This renewed funding is allowing OneHolyoke CDC to take COVID-19 vaccine education on the road by hosting a series of outdoor and live-streamed events throughout the city where individuals can ask questions about the vaccine and get answers from healthcare providers.

OneHolyoke CDC has also hired staff to give out PPE and educational resources at several Holyoke locations, including door-to-door outreach.

“With the support of our trained diverse staff out in the community referring and sharing experiences with the vaccine, our goal is to increase the number of vaccinated Holyoke residents. We are pivoting our strategies and figuring out creative ways to educate our community to get vaccinated,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, Director of Community Engagement at OneHolyoke CDC.

The public information campaign is focused on predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, including the Flats, South Holyoke, Churchill, and Downtown, to address the disproportionate spread of the virus among communities of color.

OneHolyoke CDC’s website also provides resources, blogs, and videos for the community, along with links to find out where to get the vaccine and where to get tested for COVID-19.