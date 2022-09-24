HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke Community Development Corporation is leading the city’s final trash cleanup day of the year on Saturday.

The trash clean-up is for the entire city of Holyoke, and residents and homeowners throughout the city are inspired to clean their yards, alleys, and lots. Volunteers are also encouraged to participate in the cookout following the clean-up.

OneHolyoke CDC has taken on a leadership position to clean the Holyoke streets for the past four years by organizing weekly clean-ups from Spring to the end of the Summer. They are the only certified Community Development Corporation based in Holyoke, and they have created over 160 new homes in the Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods.

They encourage volunteers who help clean the streets to use the hashtag #KeepItClean2K22 on any social media to keep the community connected throughout the initiative.

The citywide trash cleanup day starts from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a cookout for the participants with hot dogs, burgers, and drinks. Volunteers are asked to meet up at 43 North Canal Street, the Flats Community Building at 10 a.m. Cleaning supplies will be provided by OneHolyoke CDC.