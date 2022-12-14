HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC will host its 7th annual Holyoke Community Dinner Celebration on Wednesday.

All Holyoke residents are invited to celebrate with a Winter Wonderland-themed free dinner featuring live performances and fun activities, according to a news release sent to 22News from OneHolyoke. The event will have its traditional in-person celebration this year, but residents can take their meals to go as well.

OneHolyoke CDC is the only certified Community Development Corporation in Holyoke. OneHolyoke CDC has created over 160 new homes in the Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods, rehabilitated hundreds of apartments and provided thousands of grants to homeowners through the Neighborhood Improvement Program.

OneHolyoke has hosted this free Community Dinner for six years. During the pandemic, OneHolyoke continued to host the Community Dinner as a contact-free event and provided more than 500 meal kits for the Holyoke.

The community dinner will have live performances and fun activities, such as arts & crafts, and a holiday tree contest. Holyoke residents, staff from Holyoke Public Schools, Enlace de Familias, and Vcare Medical have been working with OneHolyoke to out on this event.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Kelly School on West Street in Holyoke.