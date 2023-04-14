HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – OneHolyoke CDC will host its annual Volunteer Recognition Dinner on Friday.

The Volunteer Recognition Dinner is being held to express gratitude to the volunteers whose efforts have contributed to the success of the organization’s Holyoke initiatives back in 2022, according to a news release sent to 22News from OneHolyoke CDC.

OneHolyoke CDC is the only certified Community Development Corporation that is based in the City of Holyoke. OneHolyoke CDC has created over 160 new homes in the Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods, has rehabilitated hundreds of apartments, and provided thousands of home improvement grants to homeowners, because of the Neighborhood Improvement Program.

The event will have food, fun, and entertainment. Volunteers participate in bi-weekly Mobile Food Banks and other food distributions during the year, along with weekly citywide cleanup events during the spring and summer, the organization’s annual community 5K walk in August Community Dinner in December, vaccine clinics, and other community events. Steering Committee volunteers also help with planning events and services that are offered at the Flats Community Building, which is where the dinner is being held.

According to Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, OneHolyoke’s Director of Community Engagement and Residential Services, “Through this event we aim to identify and highlight dynamic moments throughout 2022 in which volunteer contribution has allowed for successful community engagement and generated impactful memories. We would like to personally thank our volunteers for being a part of OneHolyoke this past year.”

The dinner will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Flats Community Building in Holyoke on Friday.