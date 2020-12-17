OneHolyoke provides free meal boxes to hundreds of families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A socially distant winter wonderland event was held in Holyoke Wednesday evening.

The Annual Holyoke Community Dinner was transformed into a contact-free food pickup event this year. OneHolyoke CDC, along with more than 30 sponsors, came together to provide free food boxes to 300 families. The boxes contained all the fixings for a classic Latino holiday dinner.

The event was open to everyone, with the intention of bringing the community together and spreading some joy during the holiday season.

“I think that traditionally because we’ve brought this event together,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, director of community engagement at OneHolyoke. She added, “I think it was very important for us to at least do something for families, so that’s why with everything happening with COVID and just bringing the community together to do something for families is very important for us.”

The event also featured a holiday display with ice sculptures, colorful lights, and inflatable characters.