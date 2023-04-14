HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A neighborhood clean-up will be held on Earth Day, April 22, at 10 a.m. by OneHolyoke Community Development Corp (CDC).

A gathering of residents, volunteers, and representatives of OneHolyoke will take place at 43 North Canal Street. OneHolyoke CDC is expected to provide tools and resources to support the clean-up initiative.

You can participate individually by cleaning your yard, sweeping your steps, or raking leaves. Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter will be used to share photos, using #KeepItClean2K23. The hashtag #KeepItClean2K23 keeps the community connected throughout the initiative, allowing residents and partners to participate at their convenience. Holyoke’s Flats neighborhood will be the focus of the campaign.

OneHolyoke CDC was founded in 1971 to improve housing for low- and moderate-income Holyoke residents. Through the Neighborhood Improvement Program, the organization has constructed 160 new homes in Flats, Churchill, and South Holyoke neighborhoods, rehabilitated hundreds of apartments, and provided thousands of grants to homeowners.

From spring to summer, OneHolyoke organizes weekly clean-ups on Holyoke streets.

Contact Nayroby Rosa-Soriano at 413-409-2004 or nayroby.rosa-soriano@oneholyoke.org for more information, supplies, support, or to be included in the hosting rotation.