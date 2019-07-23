Ongoing protests impact local community here in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets and highways in Puerto Rico on Monday demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello in the island’s largest protest in recent history.

The national strike, also known as “Paro Nacional”, came a day after Rosselló announced on Facebook that he will not seek re-election but will not resign after 900 pages of leaked private chats set off a scandal on the island.

According to NBC News, The chats revealed profanity-laced, misogynistic and homophobic comments and jokes about deaths following Hurricane María in 2017.

Local demonstrations of solidarity have taken place in Springfield and Holyoke as well.

“When they hurt we hurt, the distance doesn’t really matter. They know what’s best for Puerto Rico because they live in Puerto Rico so I support them 100%.” Leanese Ramos, Holyoke resident

22News spoke with Springfield resident Jose Martinez who has family in Puerto Rico. He hopes these protests will lead to a new leader that people on the island and Puerto Ricans everywhere can trust.