Online shopping: new ways to get gifts in time for the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year was big for online shopping, as many chose to skip the lines and receive packages right at home.

With increased online shopping, comes increased demand for shipping.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, delivery drivers were working overtime to get people their packages, but not everything could be delivered by Christmas day, so companies got creative.

Amazon, one of the largest online retailers ships out millions of products each day. And the company’s busiest time of year is during the holidays.

On their website, they even tell customers whether their products will be delivered by Christmas.

For those shoppers who cut it close and order things a day or two in advance, Amazon provide a way for them to pick products up from what they call a “package locker.”

Big Box stores like Walmart and Target expand their operations to help people grab last minute gifts before Christmas. They gave customers the option to order online and pick up their items as late as Christmas Eve.

This was something that small businesses also adopted, especially those forced to reduce foot traffic due to the pandemic.