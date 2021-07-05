‘Open Air Open Mic’ night in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirits were high in Westfield Monday night as the city hosted its weekly “Open Air Open Mic” night.

The event was put on by Artworks of Westfield and offers outdoor entertainment open to all ages. Thanks to its outdoor nature, the open mic night has been a way for people to gather and enjoy music away from COVID anxieties.





Feeding Hills resident Ed Lavoie told 22News, “I’m over here to support local music, I like coming out my wife and I like coming out, my friend and brother neal he runs the event over here so we decided to come out and support the event.”

This open mic night takes place on Park Square Green downtown every Monday night! Sign-ups are always half an hour before the show starts at 5:30 p.m.