BLANFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burn season begins this week, but a reminder, you need a permit.

On Monday, the Blandford Fire Department posted to its Facebook page permit details, including what you can and cannot burn.

Fire officials say you’re only allowed to burn brush! All other materials are illegal. So no leaves, grass, hay, stumps, building debris or any other materials are allowed to be burned.

Also, all open burning must be a minimum of 75 feet from buildings or structures. Burning is allowed only between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open burning season begins this Wednesday, January 15 – through May 1.