SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The public is invited to an open house to learn about how clean drinking water is processed.

As part of a national advocacy and educational campaign, “Imagine A Day Without Water,” the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission (Commission) will hold an informational open house at its West Parish Filters Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

Visitors will learn about the history of the facility and recent construction projects, how water is treated for human consumption, as well as the need to improve water infrastructure nationwide.

The event is being held at the treatment plant located at 1515 Granville Road in Westfield, from 3-6pm. Tours will take place every 15-30 minutes.

Children are welcome with supervision (ages 5+ recommended) and “Trick or Treatment” Halloween treats will be offered. Information on the event, directions, and parking can be found here.