SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Latino Counseling Center will be hosting an open-house event on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Latino Counseling Center President Jonathan Alicea at the event. The open house will take place on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at their newly purchased state-of-the-art facility, a $1 million investment, located at 121 State Street in Springfield.

“This momentous occasion reflects the dedication and hard work of our incredible team and the support we have received from the community,” said Dr. Jonathan Alicea. “With this new headquarters, we will be better equipped to continue our mission of improving lives and breaking down barriers that hinder access to mental health resources.”

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the celebration will move to the Community Music School of Springfield for lunch and networking, according to the Latino Counseling Center.

In Massachusetts, the largest group of Latinos is Puerto Rican (42 percent), and Latinos are concentrated in Boston and the state’s “gateway cities.” The cities and towns with the highest concentrations of Latinos are Lawrence (77 percent of the city population), Chelsea (66 percent), Holyoke (50 percent), Springfield (42 percent) and Lynn (36 percent). Researchers say Latino population growth accounts for 92 percent of Boston’s total growth from 1980 to 2015.

The Latino Counseling Center is a non-profit organization that has provided behavioral and psychiatric health services for five years. The clinic has 77 providers with more than 2,000 active clients.