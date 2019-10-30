New Mobile Asphalt Lab open at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An open house for the new mobile asphalt lab at Springfield Technical Community College was held on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the classroom is specially designed for training people to work in the construction field and will be offering two certification programs from the NorthEast Transportation Technician Certification Program.

The two courses are Hot Mix Asphalt Plant Technician and Hot Mix Asphalt Paving Inspector.

STCC will also introduce an asphalt pre-apprenticeship program for those individuals looking for a career in the asphalt industry.

“We really wanted to establish something for people in the western or central part of the state. This is critical for our industry. We’re offering an academic program that is going to provide students with a solid career path for their life.” -Janet Callahan, President of Palmer Paving Inc

The Massachusetts Asphalt Aggregate and Asphalt Association held the open house at the northeast corner of STCC near building 25 from Noon to 2:00 p.m.