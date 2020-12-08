Open Pantry Community Services Inc. offering to-go Christmas meals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open Pantry Community Services, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Meal event, but with some modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the meals will be packed in to-go containers and distributed outside of the High School of Commerce starting at 12 p.m. on December 15.

The high school is located at 415 State Street in Springfield.

Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis. For those who need a meal delivered, call (413) 737-5337. Meal delivery requests must be made by December 14.

Volunteers are still needed to help package and deliver. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call (413) 737-5337.