Open Pantry delivers 400 Christmas meals to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A convoy of twenty three cars formed outside Commerce High School Saturday afternoon.

Together the volunteer drivers would deliver 400 Christmas dinners to shut-ins throughout the Pioneer Valley. Most are veteran volunteers, some like Monte and Lori Frank of Suffield, Connecticut, decided there was no more worthwhile way of spending Christmas day than in the service of others.

“I think that in the spirit of Christmas, to help people who are less fortunate and help those people. I hope we can,” said Monte.

And delivering 400 meals throughout the Pioneer Valley required detailed planning if those meals were to arrive at their destinations by noon.

“Each driver, they don’t know where they’re going until today, they get a script, a print out if you will, names and addresses of people so they can contact the client. And this has been going on for years,” Steven Penna, board member for Open Pantry community services told 22News.

And from the volunteers who cooked and packaged Saturday’s Christmas dinners, to the volunteers who delivered those meals throughout the region, this holiday tradition went off without a hitch as it does every Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter Sunday.