SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Open Pantry community services continued its longtime Easter Sunday tradition of providing meals for the homeless.

Volunteers would deliver some 400 Easter dinners to the elderly and infirm. Volunteer Taneisha Burton would make 24 stops along the way, each one a deeply emotional experience.

“It makes my heart full being able to help somebody, and offer that human connection, and be part of the human family that we missed out on during the pandemic,” Burton told 22News.

Prior to the pandemic, hundreds of the homeless, along with families with no other place to go, would fill the dining hall of Springfield’s High School of Commerce, served with a small army of volunteers. An arrangement we’re told that’ll return for the next holiday meal.

“Looking to Thanksgiving, getting all of our community back together, and that’s having a sit down meal, when as you know in the past, the festivities that came along with that and the fellowship,” said Terry Maxey, Executive Director of Springfield Open Pantry.

But with COVID protocols still in place out of caution, the homeless would continue to receive their meals outside the dining hall as they have since the pandemic began. Far fewer in numbers than during past Easter Sundays inside the dining hall.