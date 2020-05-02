1  of  3
Open Pantry in Springfield focused on feeding families during pandemic

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Open Pantry in Springfield is continuing to feed families of western Massachusetts, despite being forced to shut down their dining room due to social distancing restrictions.

The pantry didn’t skip a beat shifting to takeout food. They have offered lunch and dinner everyday since March 17.

Organizers told 22News there was no question how and why they would continue serving the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s food. It’s a basic need of life. People need food and they need it everyday,” said Darleen St. Jacques, program director of Open Pantry’s Loaves and Fishes Kitchen. “Our dining room had to be closed.”

Darleen noted, “There was no way we could have 80 to 100 people in our dining room during the Covid-19 crisis so we had to offer takeouts if we wanted to remain open.”

Meals are available daily with lunch at noon at South Congregational Church followed by dinner at Christ Church Cathedral at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

