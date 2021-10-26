Open Pantry in Springfield providing Thanksgiving meals to go

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals will be available to those in need from the Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield.

For the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Open Pantry’s traditional sit-down meals, will be served to-go outside the High School of Commerce. The annual meal will feature a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and all the fixings.

If you are interested in volunteering or need a meal delivered due to being disabled or elderly and unable to leave home call 413-737-5337.

Meals at the High School of Commerce will be served on a first come, first served basis beginning at noon on Thursday, November 25.