SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Open Pantry will be serving free Thanksgiving dinners in Springfield on Thursday.

Open Pantry Community Services operates a Holiday Meals program that provides a traditional holiday meal for anyone who is in need of a meal or for those who wish to spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter with the community.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. at the High School of Commerce on State Street in Springfield. They will be serving free meals at 12:00 p.m. There is parking behind the school and you can enter through the west side door of the school. People will be stationed there to give instructions.

There are no eligibility requirements and the dinner is free and open to anyone. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be volunteering at the Open Pantry’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

The Holiday Meals Program is not funded and relies on the donations of the public which enables the organization to provide the three free Holiday Meals.